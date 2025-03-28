Abdul Carter Reveals His Thoughts On Recent Meeting With Browns

The Cleveland Browns are leaving no stone unturned while figuring out who to take with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the Tennessee Titans reportedly zeroed in on quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1, the Browns will have access to every remaining player.

One of the names on that list is edge rusher Abdul Carter, who shared his thoughts on his recent meeting with the Browns’ front office, coaches and executives.

“I feel like the dinner went well,” Carter said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “It was their first time meeting my family and them really getting to see who I come from and where I come from. I’ve talked with the Browns a few times, but last night was good.”

Carter likely won’t be the only prospect the Browns take out to dinner, but the signs are starting to point to him being the choice for Cleveland at No. 2.

It’s a bit surprising, given the fact that he plays the same position as Myles Garrett, who is by far Cleveland’s best player and just signed an enormous contract extension that can keep him in town through 2030.

But bringing in a prospect who many consider to be the best player in the draft could give the Browns the league’s most dangerous pass-rushing duo and help Garrett see fewer double teams as he gets older.

The other name firmly in the mix for the No. 2 pick is Shedeur Sanders, given how questionable Cleveland’s quarterback situation is.

However, with multiple picks in this draft, it’s possible the Browns could wait for a quarterback in the second round or third round after taking the best player in the draft and building through the trenches in the first round.

NEXT:

Stephen A. Smith Knows What Browns Need To Do With No.2 Pick