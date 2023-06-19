Browns Nation

PFF Has High Praise For Amari Cooper In WR Route Rankings

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns knew that they had to revamp their passing game.

The Odell Beckham Jr. experiment didn’t pan out, and they still needed a star at the position.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to trade for Amari Cooper, especially after he was under-appreciated by the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper is still one of the best players at his position in the league, and PFF recently reminded everyone that by ranking him as the third-best player in comeback routes with a PFF grade of 87.5.

He also got the third-highest grade for out routes (92.2), and the second-best mark on slant routes (93.7), proving that he’s one of the most underrated stars in the league.

The Browns will throw the ball early and often in 2023, and even though Nick Chubb and the running game will still be a key part of the offense, there’s no point in having Deshaun Watson there unless you actually plan to use him.

That’s great news for Cooper, who posted these numbers despite having a subpar situation at the QB position, so his grade could only go higher now with a much better passer behind center.

Watson has already proven what he can do when given a legit star in the passing game, and even though Cooper is obviously no prime DeAndre Hopkins, he might as well be able to post video-game-like numbers.

There are high hopes and expectations for the Browns’ new-look offense in 2023, and this team seems poised to prove that they’re ready to compete for the ultimate prize, not just a playoff berth.

