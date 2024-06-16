PFF Names 1 Browns Player To All-Breakout Team

Despite not having a first-round draft selection in three consecutive years, the Browns’ draft classes in GM Andrew Berry’s time have delivered strong prospects and players who are contributing right away.

It should come as no surprise to Cleveland fans that one of them was recognized by PFF recently.

PFF selected its All-Breakout team by naming a player at every position the media organization believes will have a breakthrough performance in the 2024 regular season.

PFF selected Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones for their list, the only member of the Browns roster that earned this distinction.

Writer Gordon McGuinness slotted Jones as the fictional team’s right tackle, noting Jones was a “mountain of a man.”

McGuinness noted that Jones allowed only 21 total pressures from his 419 pass-blocking opportunities in 2023 and earned a pass-blocking grade above 60.0 in all but two contests during his rookie season.

Jones was the Browns’ fourth-round selection in 2023’s draft out of Ohio State.

The 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle started in nine of the 11 games he played during his first pro season, and the 22-year-old recovered one fumble in addition to his pass-blocking duties.

Jones played in 41 games at Ohio State, starting 27 of those contests.

The tackle earned First-team All-American honors from CBS in 2022 and

He also earned Second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors in both 2022 and 2021.

PFF selected four 2023 NFL Draft selections for their offensive line list, adding Jones to a list that includes Atlanta guard Matthew Bergeron, New York Jets center Joe Tippmann, and New England guard Sidy Sow.

