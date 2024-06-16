Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, June 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Names 1 Browns Player To All-Breakout Team

PFF Names 1 Browns Player To All-Breakout Team

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Despite not having a first-round draft selection in three consecutive years, the Browns’ draft classes in GM Andrew Berry’s time have delivered strong prospects and players who are contributing right away.

It should come as no surprise to Cleveland fans that one of them was recognized by PFF recently.

PFF selected its All-Breakout team by naming a player at every position the media organization believes will have a breakthrough performance in the 2024 regular season.

PFF selected Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones for their list, the only member of the Browns roster that earned this distinction.

Writer Gordon McGuinness slotted Jones as the fictional team’s right tackle, noting Jones was a “mountain of a man.”

McGuinness noted that Jones allowed only 21 total pressures from his 419 pass-blocking opportunities in 2023 and earned a pass-blocking grade above 60.0 in all but two contests during his rookie season.

Jones was the Browns’ fourth-round selection in 2023’s draft out of Ohio State.

The 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle started in nine of the 11 games he played during his first pro season, and the 22-year-old recovered one fumble in addition to his pass-blocking duties.

Jones played in 41 games at Ohio State, starting 27 of those contests.

The tackle earned First-team All-American honors from CBS in 2022 and

He also earned Second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors in both 2022 and 2021.

PFF selected four 2023 NFL Draft selections for their offensive line list, adding Jones to a list that includes Atlanta guard Matthew Bergeron, New York Jets center Joe Tippmann, and New England guard Sidy Sow.

NEXT:  Tony Fields Makes Case For Starting Role
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Tony Fields Makes Case For Starting Role

2 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against Foley Fatukasi #94 of the New York Jets in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Browns Suggest Nick Chubb Return Will Not Be Week 1

3 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Steelers DT Expresses Interest In Joining Browns

4 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Receive Significant Pay Increase

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

PFF Ranks Browns Among Top Overlooked Teams

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

3 Takeaways From The Browns' Offseason Practices

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Ephraim Banda Picks 1 Item He Wants From His Defenders

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Defender After Minicamp

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's Fines For Missing Minicamp Revealed

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Myles Garrett's Status After Injury

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward's Status For Final Minicamp Practice Revealed

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Defense Shows Improvement With 1 Drill

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises 1 WR After Final Minicamp Practice

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andy Dickerson Unveils His Thoughts On Replacing Bill Callahan

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Reveals Throwing Distance Deshaun Watson Achieved In Minicamp

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Volunteers For New Assignment

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper In Same Situation As 1 Browns Athlete

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Makes Strong Statement In Social Media Post

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Josh Cribbs Shares His Thoughts On Amari Cooper's Holdout

4 days ago

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 14: Fans cheer during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hosting Tryout For UFL Player

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals Amari Cooper's Fine For Missing Mandatory Camp

5 days ago

Linebacker Willie Harvey #56 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Browns LB Earns Opportunity With Future Opponent

5 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Gives Browns WRs Intriguing Ranking

6 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Shows Off New Look

6 days ago

Browns Nation