PFF Ranks Browns CB As Best In Single Coverage This Season

The Cleveland Browns have fielded a middle-of-the-road defense in 2024 after putting together a historically good unit the previous year.

While some of that can be attributed to a more difficult schedule this season, the Browns have also struggled at times against bad teams this year.

Even Denzel Ward – a three-time Pro Bowl player – has dealt with difficult stretches on the field this season.

Still, the former No. 4 overall draft pick has been among the game’s best in single coverage in 2024.

PFF recognized Ward as the highest-graded cornerback in that category, grading the 5-foot-11 player with a 93.4 score in single coverage thus far.

The highest-graded CB in single coverage this season: 🔒 Denzel Ward – 93.4 pic.twitter.com/uBO05tVOxs — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 29, 2024

Despite suffering multiple concussions in 2024, Ward has not missed a contest for the Browns.

In 11 games, Ward has recorded 25 tackles, a league-best 17 pass deflections, an interception, and a fumble recovery for the Browns.

The Cleveland cornerback has been tested often this season with quarterbacks throwing his way 57 times thus far.

Ward has allowed completions on 27 of those attempts, and his 47.4 completion percentage is the lowest of his seven-year career according to Pro Football Reference.

The cornerback has allowed 455 passing yards along with three scores this season.

In 2024, Cleveland’s defense is ranked 15th in the league, surrendering just over 214 passing yards per outing to opponents.

It’s one reason why the Browns have allowed 24.3 points per outing, three more points than the 2023 edition of this team gave up on average.

Cleveland’s defense ranked as the best in the league in this category last season, giving up on average just under 165 passing yards per game.

