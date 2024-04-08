PFF Notes ‘Perfect’ Pick For Browns At No. 54

Once again, the Cleveland Browns won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Barring a surprising trade, Andrew Berry and his staff won’t be on the clock until we reach the No. 54 selection.

With that in mind, PFF shared its projection of the “perfect” pick for the Browns at No. 54, choosing BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia.

The PERFECT first selection for every team without a first-round pick, per @PFF_Sam 👌 pic.twitter.com/4MDHLWKbIl — PFF (@PFF) April 7, 2024

This isn’t the first time that the Suamataia has been linked to the Browns during the draft process.

He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, committing to Oregon before transferring to BYU.

He was a two-year starter there, and while he wasn’t the most consistent player against the run, he has the physical traits and raw power to be an impactful player at the next level.

While not the most impressive player or a guy with superstar potential, he could be NFL-ready to start on the right side of the offensive line.

He knows how to use his strength and size to stay in front of his opponents, and he has a great feel for the game.

On the downside, he may have to put a lot of work into his hand placement.

Still, that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker at this point in his development.

