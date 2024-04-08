Browns Coach Spotted Chatting With Star QB

For years, the Cleveland Browns have been in the hunt for a franchise quarterback.

It’s been two years since they traded for Deshaun Watson, and while most people still hope he’s going to be the one who ends that pursuit, some still have doubts.

That’s why some fans took notice of the fact that RBs coach Duce Staley was chatting with Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts during the NCAA women’s basketball national title game (via Jeff Skversky).

👀 Jalen Hurts sitting with Duce Staley pic.twitter.com/vFEHKaTgPe — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 7, 2024

In reality, there shouldn’t be anything wrong or fluky about that, especially considering the fact that Staley was an assistant coach for the Eagles when they drafted Hurts.

Still, some people will always try to make something out of those things, especially with all the uncertainty surrounding Watson.

Hurts regressed last season, and some pundits claimed that the Eagles are no longer as high or sold on him as they were when they signed him to that record-setting contract extension last offseason.

Then again, from that to them being ready to move on from him, him being disgruntled, or the Browns even being remotely close to being willing or able to acquire him should be considered a huge stretch.

The Browns will look to make things work with Watson this season.

That’s why they hired Ken Dorsey and traded for Jerry Jeudy.

They know they need to get things right this time.

If he doesn’t deliver in his third campaign — which will hopefully be a full season — then we could start speculating.

NEXT:

David Njoku Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media