PFF Reveals Browns’ Highest-Rated Players From Week 9

While the Browns as a whole had a disappointing performance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, several Cleveland players produced a strong showing.

Defensive end Myles Garrett recorded his first three-sack outing of the year, and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year notched five total tackles.

While stats are significant for PFF, it’s not the only thing that goes into their grading system each week.

That’s why Garrett – who finished tied for third on the team in tackles – was not one of the highest-graded players yesterday.

Instead, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson earned that honor, PFF CLE Browns revealed Monday on X.

The highest-graded Browns in Week 9 vs the Chargers: 🥇 Dalvin Tomlinson – 89.1

🥈 Isaiah McGuire – 78.8

🥉 Za'Darius Smith – 77.8

🏅 Cedric Tillman – 75.5

Tomlinson finished the game with 1.5 sacks and three total tackles, earning an 89.1 score from PFF.

The 30-year-old concluded the contest with three total quarterback hits against the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

Fellow defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire finished with the next-highest grade from PFF, scoring a 78.8 mark in the loss.

McGuire made the list for the first time this season after he ended the game with three tackles, including one for a loss.

Za’Darius Smith – a defensive end who has been rumored as a trade candidate – earned a 77.8 score despite making only one tackle on the afternoon.

He also recorded one quarterback hit against Los Angeles.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was the only offensive player on the list as he hauled in a game-best 75 yards by catching six of his 11 targets on Sunday, and PFF gave him a 75.5 mark for the contest.

Cornerback Greg Newsome rounded out the top five PFF scorers, earning a 74.5 grade for the outing.

