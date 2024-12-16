Browns Nation

Monday, December 16, 2024
PFF Reveals Highest-Graded Browns In Week 15

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find much success on the field on Sunday.

Their desire to play spoiler vs. the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions was short-lived.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the better team from start to finish, handing the Browns their 11th loss of the season.

Even so, there were a few bright spots on the team.

While only two players had PFF grades of 80 or higher, the PFF still shared their list of the five highest-graded players in the loss.

Jordan Hicks (70.8), Jerry Jeudy (79.2), and Isaiah McGuire (79.7) were ranked No. 5, No. 4, and No. 3 respectively.

Juan Thornhill had a solid outing vs. his former team, logging an 83.3 grade.

Then, unsurprisingly, we find the one and only Myles Garrett, who had a grade of 90.0 despite the loss.

Garrett’s availability for the upcoming game will be something to keep an eye on.

The star defensive end was poked in the eye, and he admitted to being in a lot of pain.

Garrett didn’t want to rule himself out of the upcoming game immediately, but he admitted that he would be cautious and go to the doctor to pursue a course of action.

The Browns are no longer in playoff contention, so they might want to err on the side of caution with their franchise player.

Garrett is a crucial piece of this team, and there’s no point in risking further injury in the season when there’s nothing else to play for.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation