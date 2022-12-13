Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

By

Deshaun Watson #4, Alex Wright #94 and Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Sunday was a pretty bad day for the Cleveland Browns and their fans, as the team got trounced by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-10.

The loss dropped the Browns to a 5-8 record, which all but ended any hopes they may have had of making the playoffs in a crowded and deep AFC.

Still, two Browns players stood out well according to Pro Football Focus, and they happened to be the team’s two main pass rushers.

 

Myles Garrett Helped Keep Burrow In Check

Burrow, one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, didn’t have a great game, as he went 18 of 33 and threw an interception early in the fourth quarter.

Some of that had to do with Garrett’s pressure.

The All-Pro defensive end finished with six tackles (four solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks and two passes defended.

Garrett’s excellence on the defensive side of the football helped give Cleveland a sliver of a chance of competing, even in the fourth quarter, and he held Burrow to a weak 85.3 passer rating.

 

Jadeveon Clowney Did His Job

Clowney is the second half of Cleveland’s pass rush attack, and he doesn’t get nearly as much attention or publicity as Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro First Team selection.

But every great pass rush is at least a two-man job, and Clowney plays his role well on the other end of Cleveland’s front seven.

On Sunday, he had two tackles (one solo) and one pass defended.

Keeping him in the fold past this season (he will be a free agent in the spring) is key to the Browns’ playoff hopes next season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

2 hours ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

14 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

17 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

17 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

23 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

2 days ago

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Had A Great Reaction To Baker Mayfield's Rams Win

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Comments On His Week 14 Status

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Has A Good Feeling About Bengals Game

4 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Joe Woods Comments On Browns' Record Against Bengals

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/9/22)

4 days ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns reacts while returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Video Show Hilarious Moment Between Tony Fields II And His Dad

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Nick Chubb Is Named A Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

5 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Odds Don't Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday's Browns Matchup

5 days ago

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

No more pages to load