Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Browns History / Phil Dawson Has Honest Admission About Leaving Browns

Phil Dawson Has Honest Admission About Leaving Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

ORCHARD PARK - NOVEMBER 17: Phil Dawson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with media after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 17, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

 

Phil Dawson served as the kicker for the Cleveland Browns for the first 14 years of his storied NFL career before moving on to spend four years with the San Francisco 49ers and two more with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring following the 2018 season at 43 years old.

Dawson is part of the Browns’ 2024 Legends class and recently had an honest admission about his tenure with the franchise.

Browns writer Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram shared that Dawson did not want to leave the Browns when he did and that being so close to Lou Groza’s all-time franchise scoring record without having the chance to break it was always a hard pill for him to swallow.

Dawson also said “Looking back, it’s good Lou Groza has that record. He is the Browns.”

Groza has 1,349 points for the Browns and Dawson ranks second with 1,271.

Groza played in 216 games for the franchise while Dawson played just one fewer at 215, and each scored one touchdown.

Dawson might have had a shot at Groza’s record if the Browns had been better during his tenure, as he is the franchise’s all-time leader in field goals with 305, which is 71 more than Groza, but Groza clears him with 641 extra points compared to Dawson’s 350.

Groza is a 9-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time NFL champion, and is in the Hall of Fame, so there is no shame in coming in second place to a guy like that who played 21 years with the franchise.

Congrats to Dawson on being elected to the Cleveland Browns Legends.

NEXT:  Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston

8 months ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

1 year ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Who Is Brownie The Elf? (Complete History)

2 years ago

Jim Brown

Jim Brown: How He Became An NFL Legend (Complete Story)

3 years ago

What Happened To Gary Danielson? (Explained)

2 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Felix Wright (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Willis Adams (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Quarterback Bernie Kosar of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Chiefs won the game, 34-0.

Cleveland Browns 1988 Season (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Carl "Big Daddy" Hairston (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Mike Baab (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Ernie Kellerman (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Jim Copeland (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Don Gault (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Full back Mike Pruitt #43 of the Cleveland Browns follows his blocker center Robert Jackson #68 during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on September 25, 1983 in San Diego, California. The Browns won 30-24 in overtime.

The Life And Career Of Mike Pruitt (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Former Green Bay Packers player and head coach Forrest Gregg is introduced during alumnus ceremony during Green Bay Packers 34-27 victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

What Happened To Former Browns HC Forrest Gregg? (Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Boyce Green (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Mike Howell (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Calvin Hill (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Rex Bumgardner (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Walt Sumner (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Rich Jackson (Complete Story)

3 years ago

mike scarry

The Life And Career Of Mike Scarry (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Rich Kreitling (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Clevelans Browns

The Life And Career Of Tommy Colella (Complete Story)

3 years ago

Browns Nation