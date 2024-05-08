Pierre Strong Shares Strong Statement About Nick Chubb’s Mentorship

Cleveland running back Pierre Strong Jr. is starting his third NFL season and second in a Browns uniform.

Despite his limited time with the organization, Strong has found mentors to help make him a better running back for Cleveland.

One of his top mentors is Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb.

In a video posted to YouTube by Cleveland.com, the running back explained how important Chubb is to him and his teammates.

“Nick is just like our big brother in the room; however he go, that’s how the room go,” Strong said of Chubb.

Strong praised Chubb as a “great player” and added that he and his fellow running backs share a bond akin to being brothers.

Chubb is not the only mentor Strong has this season as former NFL running back Duce Staley is his new position coach this year.

The running back said that the entire running back room is being asked to give it their all every day by Staley, and the group is responding to their new coach’s request.

Competition among the running backs on the roster is making the entire group improve, Strong explained.

Strong also noted that he was a willing body no matter where the Browns call him into duty, explaining that he can play on both offense and on special teams.

The former 2022 fourth-round draft pick out of South Dakota State was used in all 17 regular season games last year, recording 68 touches for 338 yards and a score as a running back.

On special teams, Strong recorded nine tackles for the Browns in 2023.

NEXT:

Jamari Thrash's Impact Will Be Several Years In The Making