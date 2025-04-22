Potential Browns Draft Pick Predicted To Have Highest-Selling Jersey

Rightfully so, most of the discussion about the 2025 NFL Draft has focused on what the prospects will do for their future franchises on the field.

These rookies could quickly become fan favorites with their respective franchises, leading to another consideration about their potential impact on the organization.

It’s one that analyst Jason Lloyd addressed when speaking about the Cleveland Browns’ potential to draft Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

Lloyd shared his thoughts on which Browns jersey would be the best-selling apparel for fans next season, concluding that Hunter’s jersey would lead the way.

“By far … If you want a Myles (Garrett) jersey, you already have a Myles jersey. If you want a Chubb, you’ve already got you the Chubb jersey,” Lloyd said.

Hunter is a one-of-a-kind prospect who served as an offensive and defensive playmaker during his time at Colorado.

Heisman voters rewarded him with the game’s top prize after he excelled on both sides of the football in 2024.

As a wide receiver, Hunter led the team with more than 1,200 receiving yards a season ago.

He also had 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions while playing the majority of the unit’s defensive snaps in 2024.

Analyst Dustin Fox noted that his son is a Bills fan, but he said he would want to own a Hunter jersey as well.

He added that Hunter’s jersey could rival the sales that former top overall pick Baker Mayfield’s jersey experienced during his rookie season.

NEXT:

Browns' 2012 Draft Pick Named Among 'Most Shocking Of All-Time'