Potential Browns QB Prospect Could Make Big Jump In Draft

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, and the Cleveland Browns have several decisions to make.

There has been a lot of talk about the top two quarterback prospects.

Some believe they’re not potential superstars, and they wouldn’t even be top draft picks in other quarterback-heavy classes.

That’s why fans and analysts alike argue whether teams like the Tennessee Titans or Browns should use their top picks to get a signal caller.

With that in mind, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes that Jaxson Dart, one of the Browns’ potential targets, might not be available in the middle rounds as initially expected.

“My theory with Dart is that he might get that Bo Nix bump,” Brugler said.

He compared the Ole Miss star to Bo Nix, and while he doesn’t have the same kind of arm talent and is unlikely to go in the first round, he thinks he will eventually be a second-rounder.

Brugler thinks that Dart’s competitiveness and work ethic will entice scouts and decision-makers, and he had plenty of success in the SEC, which usually translates well to the pros.

Of course, he doesn’t think Dart is as NFL-ready as Nix was last year.

Dart was a late riser last season, and he’s a bit of a project.

Still, all NFL prospects are.

