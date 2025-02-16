Analyst Believes Free Agent QB Would Retire Before Playing For Browns

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be in the mix to get two quarterbacks: One in the NFL Draft and a veteran in free agency.

As such, all options are on the table right now.

That’s why some have even speculated about the possibility of going after Aaron Rodgers, who was recently let go by the New York Jets.

However, Cincinnati Bengals analyst Andrew Fox Miller just doesn’t see that happening.

Talking on his “Enter the Jungle Show,” Miller believes that Rodgers would rather retire than play for the Browns:

“I don’t know if you’re going to play another year in this league for the Cleveland Browns,” he said.

If you were Aaron Rodgers, would you rather play for the #Browns or retire? "I don't know if you're going to play another year in this league for the Cleveland Browns." – @AndrewFoxMiller pic.twitter.com/8moNrwxw61 — Enter the Jungle Show (@CinBengalsTalk) February 16, 2025

That might not necessarily be the case.

As much talent as the Jets had when Rodgers joined them, it’s not like they had been a successful team, and they’ve been dysfunctional off the field for years as well.

If anything, Rodgers might be looking for another opportunity to prove that he’s still got some good football left in him, and even though he’s a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, teams might not be knocking on his door right now.

Of course, that also means that the Browns might be hesitant to give him a call, given all the baggage he brings with him.

The Browns aren’t as bad as most three-win teams, and adding a player of Rodgers’ caliber would certainly be a step in the right direction, assuming he’s going to be better now that he’s been one year removed from his major injury.

Even so, the team will have to explore all of their options in the offseason.

