Pro Football Network Gives Browns Interesting Ranking For QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns whittled their regular season down to 53 players on Tuesday, and the organization kept four quarterbacks on the roster to start the season.

While the team kept Tyler Huntley as the fourth quarterback in an attempt to trade the former Pro Bowl athlete, Cleveland eventually cut him to make way for a third running back on the roster.

According to Pro Football Network, the team might have needed him – or someone else – to fill the spot.

Pro Football Network’s X account shared an image over the weekend, providing the Browns with an interesting rank for quarterback situations in the NFL.

Cleveland earned the seventh-worst quarterback situation ranking from Pro Football Network.

The Las Vegas Raiders – who have Gardner Minshew as their starter with Aidan O’Connell backing him up – have the worst situation, according to Pro Football Network.

AFC North rival Pittsburgh has the second-worst quarterback situation, followed by the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints to round out the worst five quarterback situations this season.

The Tennessee Titans were projected as having the sixth-worst quarterback situation while Minnesota – who lost starting rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy this preseason – finished behind Cleveland with the eighth-worst quarterback situation in the NFL.

Cleveland’s roster consists of three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson as its starter with veteran Jameis Winston and second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson backing him up.

Watson has shown flashes of brilliance in his two-year tenure with the Browns, but the quarterback has been sidelined multiple times for injuries and off-the-field issues.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback has an 8-4 record for the Browns in those 12 games.

