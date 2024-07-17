Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
FOX Sports Predictions Leave Browns Out Of Playoffs

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With the season kickoff less than two months away, several media outlets are putting out their predictions for the 2024 NFL regular season.

For the Cleveland Browns, most predictions have followed sportsbooks’ published odds for the team to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season, showing the AFC North squad is on the cusp of making the playoffs.

FOX Sports is one such outlet following those principles.

Analyst Dov Kleiman shared on Twitter where FOX Sports projects every NFL team’s record this season, suggesting the Browns will barely miss the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2024.

According to FOX Sports, Cleveland will finish third in their division this season after claiming second place in 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals will start the season with a healthy Joe Burrow, and FOX Sports projects the franchise to have the best record in the AFC in 2024.

Last season’s divisional champions – the Baltimore Ravens – are projected to finish behind Cincinnati in 2024 with an 11-6 record.

Pittsburgh is slated to finish last with an 8-9 record, which would give head coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season ever with the franchise.

The Browns are one of four AFC teams that are projected to finish with a 9-8 record in 2024, joining the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Los Angeles Chargers as teams one win shy of making the playoffs.

Before the NFL released the schedules for each team this year, the league published which teams would face the hardest schedules based on each team’s 2023 record.

Cleveland ranked first in that category as the Browns have the hardest road of any franchise this season.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation