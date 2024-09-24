Browns Nation

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Pro Football Talk Shares Interesting Ranking For Browns

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Cleveland Browns is hit by Micah McFadden #41 of the New York Giants during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The first three weeks of NFL football action have been surprising, to say the least.

Heading into Week 4 action, 18 of the 32 NFL teams have a losing record with 15 teams sitting at 1-2 after their first three games.

The Cleveland Browns are among the tangled mess of teams that are 1-2, leaving NFL pundits to use an eye test to decide which teams are better than their record.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Week 4 Power Rankings, the Browns are not.

The X account Sunday Night Football on NBC shared Pro Football Talk’s list, showing every member of the 32-team league and revealing the Browns were near the bottom with a No. 25 ranking.

Cleveland dropped eight spots to earn the ranking, but the Browns are still behind the Cincinnati Bengals despite their AFC North rival having an 0-3 record.

Only the Bengals, Jaguars, and Titans have worse records than the Browns do at this point with their 0-3 mark.

The start of the 2024 NFL campaign has been rough on the Browns.

Cleveland was humiliated in their home opener, a game that FOX broadcast in a pseudo primetime slot as no other NFL games were competing for viewers’ attention during Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut.

The Browns righted the ship against Jacksonville, beating the Jaguars 18-13 the following week.

Then, the previously winless Giants throttled the Browns’ plans for back-to-back wins by capitalizing on a late first-half turnover to defeat Cleveland 21-15.

The Browns have an opportunity to change the public’s opinion of its team on Sunday when they play in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation