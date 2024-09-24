Pro Football Talk Shares Interesting Ranking For Browns

The first three weeks of NFL football action have been surprising, to say the least.
Heading into Week 4 action, 18 of the 32 NFL teams have a losing record with 15 teams sitting at 1-2 after their first three games.
The Cleveland Browns are among the tangled mess of teams that are 1-2, leaving NFL pundits to use an eye test to decide which teams are better than their record.
According to Pro Football Talk’s Week 4 Power Rankings, the Browns are not.
The X account Sunday Night Football on NBC shared Pro Football Talk’s list, showing every member of the 32-team league and revealing the Browns were near the bottom with a No. 25 ranking.
The Bills’ and Commanders’ HUGE performances on Monday night catapult them to new heights in Pro Football Talk’s Week 4 Power Rankings. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6Sy3epF7dp
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 24, 2024
Cleveland dropped eight spots to earn the ranking, but the Browns are still behind the Cincinnati Bengals despite their AFC North rival having an 0-3 record.
Only the Bengals, Jaguars, and Titans have worse records than the Browns do at this point with their 0-3 mark.
The start of the 2024 NFL campaign has been rough on the Browns.
Cleveland was humiliated in their home opener, a game that FOX broadcast in a pseudo primetime slot as no other NFL games were competing for viewers’ attention during Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut.
The Browns righted the ship against Jacksonville, beating the Jaguars 18-13 the following week.
Then, the previously winless Giants throttled the Browns’ plans for back-to-back wins by capitalizing on a late first-half turnover to defeat Cleveland 21-15.
The Browns have an opportunity to change the public's opinion of its team on Sunday when they play in Las Vegas against the Raiders.