Browns Nation

Thursday, February 27, 2025
QB Prospect Sparks Speculation With Browns Gear At NFL Combine

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are effectively two months away from making one of the most important decisions of the franchise in the past decade.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have an opportunity to select a top-tier prospect who could change the face of the organization.

Whether it’s quarterback, edge rusher, cornerback, or another highly-touted position, the Browns will have their pick of the litter, minus whoever the Tennessee Titans take at No. 1.

Fans and analysts alike have speculated on who the team is eyeing with this pick.

Shedeur Sanders is certainly a leading option, and he gave Browns fans plenty of ammo to discuss with a team-branded hat on his backpack at the Combine.

Of course, Sanders had hats of other teams on his backpack, including the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, so the Browns aren’t necessarily the only option he’s eyeing.

The Browns would be taking a big swing if they drafted him, but it might be hard to ignore his upside given his lineage.

Something has to change in this organization if they want to make strides in 2025 and beyond, and a quarterback with potential could be their best option.

If they choose incorrectly with their top pick, the team’s progress could be delayed even further.

Sanders was a great collegiate quarterback, but there are some doubters out there who aren’t sure he’ll flourish in the NFL.

Will the Browns be the team to take the ultimate chance on him?

Browns Nation