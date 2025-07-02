Quinshon Judkins Already Getting Top-Tier Recognition

The Cleveland Browns needed someone to replace Nick Chubb in their backfield.

Of course, that was easier said than done.

Fortunately, this was the best running back class in years, and the Browns landed one of the most promising in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL, but he’s turned plenty of heads this offseason.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to see him featured in some fantasy football rankings.

Analyst Joe Orrico has Judkins at No. 17 among all NFL running backs ahead of his rookie season.

Top 9 have RB1 overall ceiling pic.twitter.com/8HjgHDUkhv — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrricoFF) July 1, 2025

That’s ahead of fellow rookie Omarion Hampton and established players Isiah Pacheco, Breece Hall, James Cook and David Montgomery.

Judkins helped Ohio State win the national championship in a strong tandem with TreVeyon Henderson.

The Browns are likely to deploy him in a committee as well, as they also drafted Dylan Sampson of Tennessee in the fourth round.

But even if that’s the case, Judkins likely will handle the bulk of the workload, and with head coach Kevin Stefanski set to use a run-heavy offense, he should have his fair share of touches.

Of course, there’s no such thing as fully replacing a player of Chubb’s caliber.

But if a rookie has a chance to come close to his production, it might be Judkins.

