Quinshon Judkins Gets Good News About His Future

The Cleveland Browns have received positive news about rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, a recent development has provided the clarity the organization needed regarding his legal situation.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz delivered an update that should accelerate Judkins’ path to joining the team in the coming days.

“Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins will not face any formal charges, as prosecutors have declined to move forward with the case. This clears the way for him to return to the team, and I’m told that should likely happen in the near future,” Schultz wrote on X.

The news removes the primary obstacle preventing Judkins from signing his contract and participating in practice.

Cleveland can now focus on integrating him into their offense.

Judkins arrives with the skill set of a potential feature back who could contribute immediately.

His absence has left the Browns with Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Pierre Strong Jr. as their primary options in the backfield.

The timing works in Cleveland’s favor as they implement new concepts under a revamped offensive coaching staff.

Having Judkins available provides another weapon for a position group that needed depth after offseason roster changes.

While the NFL’s personal conduct policy still allows for potential discipline regardless of criminal charges, the resolution increases the likelihood of a smooth transition into the league.

That being said, there likely will be an adjustment period as Judkins catches up on missed preparation time.

The Browns can now move forward with contract negotiations and then add the rookie to the competition for carries.

