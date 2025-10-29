Quinshon Judkins Is Celebrating A Special Day

The Cleveland Browns found a special player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They needed someone to replace Nick Chubb at running back, which was easier said than done.

But it didn’t take long before rookie Quinshon Judkins became a fan favorite.

That’s why Browns fans took to social media to wish him a happy 22nd birthday.

The Ohio State product has been the most productive and efficient first-year running back in the league.

He looks like a star in the making, and that’s despite not playing in Week 1 and barely playing in Week 2.

Judkins didn’t sign his rookie contract due to a complicated legal situation in the offseason, and then he joined the long list of second-round picks pushing to secure a fully guaranteed contract.

Despite that rocky start, he’s been the Browns’ best offensive player, and he looks like someone worth building the offense around for years to come.

Of course, the team needs to do a better job of putting him in a position to succeed.

While the interior of the offensive line has been able to open running lanes for him, the lack of an efficient passing attack allows opposing defenses to focus on him.

That means Judkins needs more from the quarterback, the offensive tackles, the wide receivers, and the playcalling.

There’s a lot to fix in Cleveland’s offense, but the Browns can at least be sure that they’ve already landed the right guy to lead their backfield.

