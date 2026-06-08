Analyst Sees Encouraging Growth Across Browns’ QB Room

The Cleveland Browns did not make any significant additions at quarterback this offseason, though it can be argued that Deshaun Watson is something of a newcomer after playing just seven games since November 2023. The veteran looks to be completely healthy again, and he took the early lead in the competition to become Cleveland’s starter this season.

Shedeur Sanders also looks to be somewhat improved over his rookie year, and Dillon Gabriel has become something of an afterthought, which could be a bit of disrespect based on what he showed in his first season. With developmental project Taylen Green the only new arrival as a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns’ overall outlook for the season is being diminished by their perceived shortcomings at the position.

However, analyst Daryl Ruiter said he sees encouraging growth across the Browns’ QB room, based on the opportunities being given to both Sanders and Watson.

“Shedeur is better than he was last year, and he’s actually getting reps in practice instead of throwing to the ball boys like we saw last year. Deshaun does look physically healthy. He’s got that going for him, but there have been a few moments where you’re like, ‘That’s the Deshaun Watson we saw coming off the suspension and coming off the shoulder injury starting the 2024 season,'” Ruiter said.

"Shedeur is better than he was last year and he's actually getting reps in practice. Deshaun does look physically healthy but there have been a few moments where you're like that's the Deshaun we saw coming off the suspension." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN on the Shedeur Sanders vs… pic.twitter.com/ilIKLdCOEV — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 8, 2026

Sanders was widely seen as being held back by head coach Kevin Stefanski in last year’s four-man quarterback competition that included veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Gabriel. Now, the fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is being praised by new head coach Todd Monken and getting a fair share of first-team reps at minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs).

Meanwhile, Watson looks to be an ideal fit for Monken’s offense, especially now that the veteran seems to be fully recovered from the shoulder and Achilles injuries that have limited him to 13 games over the past three seasons. But as Ruiter said, Watson still has the lapses that led to him having the worst QBR in the NFL while making seven starts in 2024.

None of this year’s four quarterbacks is likely to be the long-term answer for the franchise, though some analysts are high on Green’s potential, based on his impressive physical skills. He may be the only quarterback still on the Browns’ roster two years from now.

But going into this season, there is just enough optimism about Cleveland’s QBs that a surprise season may be in store.

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Insider Believes Browns Veteran Could Be Next To Be Traded