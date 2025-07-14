Shedeur Sanders Sends Cryptic 3-Word Message

Two Cleveland Browns rookies have made the rounds for all the wrong reasons during the offseason.

Now, there won’t be any more margin for error, and it’s time they prove what they’re made of.

With that in mind, Shedeur Sanders posted a simple cryptic three-word message on social media ahead of training camp:

“Time will tell,” Sanders posted on X.

Sanders made the headlines for getting a couple of speeding tickets.

While that might not sound that serious, he was reportedly going 40 mph over the speed limit, and that type of reckless behavior is not what you’d want from your franchise quarterback, especially one who drew that much criticism during the pre-draft process.

From a work ethic perspective, however, Sanders has made a strong impression from day one.

He was the first rookie to report to the team, and he’s been working tirelessly on his game.

The NFL Draft must have been a humbling experience and a huge wake-up call for the Colorado product, who was projected to be a top-five selection for most of the process.

He clearly has a lot of work to do, and he’s looking forward to embracing that challenge.

He’s not going to have an easy path to the field, as he will have to compete for reps with three other quarterbacks, all of whom might be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Hopefully, he will make the most of that huge chip on his shoulder and prove the doubters wrong to show that he can be a successful player in this league.

