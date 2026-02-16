Quinshon Judkins Ranks All-Time Ohio State Running Backs

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL draft class was one of the best in the NFL last season. Several of their rookies had great success, and the hope is that they’ll all take big steps forward in their second year.

One of their most successful rookies was Quinshon Judkins, who made an immediate impact on their running game. He rushed for 827 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2025 and might have hit 1,000 had he played all 17 games.

Judkins’ athleticism and raw talents were on full display all year, and fans have quickly taken a liking to him. His on-field prowess got him a lot of recognition around the league last year, as did a recent video posted by The Arena: Gridiron, where he was tasked with blind-ranking all-time Ohio State running backs.

It quickly became clear that Judkins was not a fan of the blind ranking concept, saying that he was “set up,” indicating that his list wasn’t close to what he actually believes. After the blind ranking, Judkins’ top five were himself, Eddie George, Maurice Clarett, Ezekiel Elliott, and Archie Griffin. He had a few comments on this order, including where Elliott was ranked.

“I would have wanted Zeke, I would say, three,” Judkins said.

Quinshon Judkins blind ranks all-time Ohio State Running Backs pic.twitter.com/JFaLCFukKT — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) February 14, 2026

Elliott was one of the most prolific modern-era backs for the Buckeyes, having great success at the collegiate and NFL levels. Judkins needs more years of experience under his belt to have an Elliott-level impact on the Browns’ offense, but his first year was promising, to say the least.

Judkins was great at Ohio State, rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. With any luck, he’ll be able to rush for at least 1,000 yards in his sophomore season, establishing a solid run game for the Browns and whoever their starting quarterback is.

The Browns’ outlook in 2026 is a lot more positive than it was in the prior two seasons, and Judkins is certainly a major part of that. Fans are now looking forward to seeing who else the Browns will add in the coming months to make this team better.

