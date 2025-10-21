Quinshon Judkins Sends 4-Word Message To Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns may have a superstar in the making.

Quinshon Judkins is already one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he’s become a fan favorite in no time.

With that in mind, he took to social media to let Browns fans know that the feeling is mutual, sharing a simple four-word message.

“Cleveland, I love you,” Judkins wrote on X.

Cleveland I ❤️ U — Quinshon Judkins (@quinshon_) October 21, 2025

After helping Ohio State win the national championship, he’s quickly become one of the few bright spots for the Cleveland offense.

Judkins was the focal point of the game plan in the Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins, and he scored all three of the Browns’ offensive touchdowns.

He’s up to five for the season, and it seems like that won’t be his only three-score game of the campaign.

The Browns are committed to running the ball and are getting him involved early and often.

They don’t seem to trust rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the full playbook, and even if they did, Judkins has proven to be more than capable of handling a big workload.

Several scouts believed that TreVeyon Henderson was the better Ohio State running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they were somewhat surprised to see the Browns go with Judkins instead.

Fast forward to today, and while it’s early in both of their careers, it’s starting to become more than clear that the Browns made the right decision.

