Mason Graham Clears The Air About Weight Concern

The Cleveland Browns raised a few eyebrows when they selected Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick despite his surprising weight measurement at the NFL Combine.

Graham, who tipped the scales at 296 pounds, weighed a full 24 pounds below his Michigan playing weight.

Yet the Browns never wavered in their conviction.

Graham himself remained unfazed, recently explaining the circumstances behind the weight fluctuation that briefly became a talking point among draft analysts.

“I was like 304 when I arrived at the Combine and that kind of week took a toll on me,” Graham revealed. “I was in medical from 10 (a.m.) to 7:30 p.m., I missed some of my formal visits, but I feel like the weight’s not an issue. I’m 310 right now, I feel really good and kind of ready to go just right into rookie minicamp.”

What initially appeared as a potential concern quickly dissolved into a non-issue.

The weight discussion temporarily dominated headlines, but Graham’s background tells a more compelling story about his physical abilities.

The defensive lineman boasts impressive credentials as a former state champion wrestler from Southern California’s competitive Trinity League, where he captured two heavyweight titles.

Such athletic versatility speaks volumes more than temporary weight fluctuations.

The Browns’ leadership clearly recognized this reality.

Both General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski repeatedly highlighted Graham’s disruptive presence on game film during their post-draft assessments.

His production at Michigan provides statistical validation for their faith.

Through 39 collegiate games, Graham accumulated nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

For Graham and the Browns, the Combine weigh-in represents nothing more than a footnote in what both sides expect to be a productive partnership.

