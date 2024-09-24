Raiders Have Made QB Decision For Matchup With Browns

The Cleveland Browns already know who they’re going to face in Week 4.

Despite some speculation, the Las Vegas Raiders won’t make any change at quarterback ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Gardner Minshew will keep his job at least for a while longer, with Aidan O’Connell still serving as his backup, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Raiders are sticking with QB Gardner Minshew, sources say. So, no Aidan O’Connell just yet. pic.twitter.com/0xFaaKvBts — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2024

Minshew struggled mightily in Week 3 vs. the then-winless Carolina Panthers.

He threw for 214 yards with one touchdown and one interception before eventually being pulled, and given how big of a debate the QB position was in Sin City, some thought Antonio Pierce had seen enough.

The Browns already know what it’s like to go against Minshew, although he had a different supporting cast.

He starred in a 38-39 shootout last season at Lucas Oil Stadium while still with the Indianapolis Colts, as he took over for the injured Anthony Richardson.

Minshew completed 15 of 23 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, but the Browns’ defense sacked him four times.

Both teams enter this matchup with a 1-3 record and are in big need of a win, and the Browns have some struggles of their own at the quarterback position.

The banged-up offensive line will have its hands full trying to contain Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, and Deshaun Watson will need to get the ball out fast, which has been a bit of an issue to start the season.

