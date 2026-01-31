Rams Are Hiring Another Browns Coach

When an NFL team makes a decision to move on from its head coach, that often means much of the existing staff will be on its way out as well. That could be because they were also dismissed, their contract has run out, or they are given the chance to find work elsewhere.

The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski, and since then, the team has also lost two of its top assistants. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees followed Stefanski to his new job with the Atlanta Falcons, and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was hired by the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Browns have lost another coach to the Rams, with special teams assistant Kyle Hoke joining Ventrone in Los Angeles.

“Rams hired Browns assistant special teams coach Kyle Hoke after previously hiring Bubba Ventrone, per a league source,” Wilson wrote on X.

Hoke was with the Browns this season only, after coaching in college for 13 years. Ventrone became a coach for Cleveland in 2023 after playing for the team from 2009 to 2012.

It is the latest bit of upheaval for the Browns’ coaching staff. After taking almost a month to hire Todd Monken as their new head coach, his staff is starting to take shape with the addition of offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop. The trio worked together with the Baltimore Ravens, where Monken was the offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Now, not only does Monken have to fill a vacancy at special teams coordinator, but he also may be looking for a defensive coordinator, depending on how things work out with Jim Schwartz. After being passed over for the top job, Schwartz reportedly may be unwilling to work under Monken, even though he has one season remaining on his contract.

It is unknown how the Browns plan to settle that particular situation. They could force Schwartz to stay, he could retire, or he could find his way to another team, either for draft-pick compensation or with no strings attached.

However it works out, Monken will have plenty of other positions to fill in the coming days and weeks.

