Ravens Are Favored Over Browns In Highest Spread Of The Season

Week 18 of the NFL season is just around the corner, the final week of the 2024 regular season.

Most teams across the league have experienced some ups and downs, and even if this year has been more valleys than peaks, the glimmers of hope, or the aforementioned “ups,” should get fans excited for the 2025 campaign.

That sense of optimism isn’t widely shared among Cleveland Browns fans, who aren’t confident in the team moving forward, especially in their Week 18 matchup.

Baltimore is on the schedule, a game that could have had greater implications if everything had gone right for the Browns.

Instead, the Ravens are 19-5-point favorites heading into this game, the largest spread of the season, as PFF Fantasy & Betting called out on X.

The Ravens are 19.5 point favorites against the Browns 🤯 pic.twitter.com/R0d9DLU6zs — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 3, 2025

This indicates that the Ravens are favored by nearly three touchdowns, a sign that the Browns could lose in ugly fashion.

The Ravens also have something to play for, as they could take down the division if everything goes to plan.

With that in mind, this could be a rough game for the Browns, who might try to test a few players and see what they can do heading into what is shaping up to be a long offseason.

The Browns have a lot of offseason work ahead of them in many respects, and fans are cautiously wondering how many changes they’re willing to make, and if they’ll help the team turn into a legitimate contender in the next few years.

If they don’t turn things around soon, the roster and coaching staff could be in for a major shift.

