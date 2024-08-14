Analyst Believes The Browns Could Cut Ties With Mike Hall

After a quiet offseason filled with little off-the-field drama, the Cleveland Browns now have a significant issue involving rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.

Avon (Ohio) police reports on Tuesday shared an alleged domestic violence issue between the Browns’ second-round draft pick and his partner as details from the report allege Hall brandished a weapon during the domestic dispute.

Hall was arraigned on Tuesday, pleading not guilty with a personal bond of $10,000 being posted by the former Ohio State athlete.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video on Twitter of analyst Tyvis Powell suggesting that Hall’s days with the Browns may be numbered after this instance came to light.

“I don’t know how he bounce back from this with the Browns at the moment,” Powell said, adding, “I think he might have played the one game with the Cleveland Browns, and he might be done.”

Powell noted that Hall had made significant progress in his personal life and on the field, and the one alleged incident could erase all of those efforts and leave Hall in search of another team.

Hall was the No. 54 pick in this year’s draft, Cleveland’s highest selection after sacrificing their first-round pick (and others) to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

At Ohio State, Hall was an All-Big Ten Conference athlete after he started seven of the team’s 12 regular season games this year.

Hall is originally from Streetsboro, a community near Cleveland.

The Browns made a statement on Tuesday that the franchise was gathering information surrounding the incident and would not be commenting further.

