3 Reasons The Browns Can Still Win The Division In 2022

It is prediction week in the NFL.

Not a single prediction is incorrect…yet.

Pertaining to the Cleveland Browns, many fans wonder with all of the offseason tribulations if this team could win the AFC North.

The answer is yes.

Here are three reasons why the Browns could be crowned AFC North Champions in January.

1. Best Offensive Line In Football

If it is not THE best, it is one of the best offensive lines in football that will flank quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games of the season.

Stump Mitchell says there’s no reason why Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt can’t be the two best running backs in the NFL, given their skillsets, given the scheme, given the offensive line and given himself and Bill Callahan. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 15, 2022

Future Hall of Famer Joel Bitonio is back, and hopefully, Jack Conklin returns sooner rather than later.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on whether Jack Conklin will be ready to start this week. pic.twitter.com/FsHkMopjGy — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 5, 2022

Wyatt Teller is a superstar also.

Though it is not as glamourous to talk about the Browns’ offensive line (and their legendary coach Bill Callahan), the o-line will protect Brissett, open the running lanes for Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton, or anyone else who runs the ball for the Browns this year.

The blocking at the line of scrimmage and the establishment of a sound running attack also opens up the passing game, and Amari Cooper is expected to be the Browns’ leader in this area.

David Njoku recently signed a huge contract extension, and finally, the team’s WR1 will also be a steady pair of hands for Brissett to rely upon.

2. A Clutch Kicker

It cannot be overstated how important clutch kicking is.

The Bengals had a clutch kicker in 2021, and Evan McPherson is one of the reasons they made it to the Super Bowl.

The Browns have found their stud kicker in rookie Cade York, and even if the offense falters and is unable to get in the end zone, he can help put points on the board from short or long range.

Video evidence of Cade York’s 70-yard successful field goal in warmups:#Browns

pic.twitter.com/zWXS9NTOqG — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 27, 2022

Cade York nailed a 70-yard FG into the Dawg Pound, then turned around and drilled a 60-yarder the other way #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 27, 2022

3. No Clear Leader In AFC North

I know what you are thinking.

The AFC North is home to the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

So it should be obvious that the Bengals are the perennial favorite to win the AFC North title.

That is not the case when you remember that the Browns have owned the Bengals in recent years.

Joe Burrow has yet to win a game against the Browns, and he is entering his third season as the Bengals quarterback.

That means if it comes down to a competition between the Bengals and Browns for the AFC North title, the Browns definitely have a great chance.

As for the Ravens and Steelers, it is unclear what to expect from them.

Mike Tomlin is in no hurry to announce a starting quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach says there's no point in saying who will get the nod when the Steelers open https://t.co/cKtck5dJab — Quad-City Times (@qctimes) August 30, 2022

The Steelers are ushering in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era with a yet-to-be-named starting quarterback.

.@diannaESPN says Lamar Jackson is going to play Week 1 vs. the Jets, with or without a contract extension 👀 pic.twitter.com/RZKzXk0W6l — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 1, 2022

And the Ravens are coming off of an injury-packed disappointing 2021 and Lamar Jackson‘s contract issues could be a distraction though no one will publicly say so.

All of these signs point to the Browns succeeding in their quest to win the team’s first-ever AFC North crown in 2022.