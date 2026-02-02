Recent Browns Coaching Move Is Bigger Than It Looks

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search is all anyone has been able to talk about over the past several weeks. The team spent a lot of time trying to find the right person for the job, and after much consideration, decided to go with Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken.

The jury is still out on how Monken will perform, and if this team made the right decision in hiring him. While we wait to see how that all unfolds, the Browns have moved quickly to fill other roles around Monken. One of those was George Warhop, who was recently announced as the team’s newest offensive line coach.

Warhop has been in the NFL since the late 1990s, spending time with several teams around the league, which includes a stint with the Browns in the same role from 2009-2013. He’s developed into something of an offensive line guru, and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding him. Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland gave the Browns high praise for re-hiring him and believes they are getting much more than an offensive line coach.

“The Browns didn’t just hire an offensive line coach. They hired a technician. George Warhop has a long NFL track record built on fundamentals, accountability, and detail. That’s what this room needs. #Browns,” Reisland said.

The Browns are either rolling into 2026 with a new quarterback or working hard to develop a young quarterback on their roster, likely Shedeur Sanders if that’s the case. Regardless of the direction they go in, they’re going to need a strong offensive line to put that person in the best possible position.

Having a coach like Warhop gives them a giant leg up on their competition, and his familiarity with the organization is only going to help him moving forward. The Browns’ offense was largely disappointing in 2025, and having a solid offensive line puts them on the right path to, at the very least, be competitive in the division in 2026 and beyond.

