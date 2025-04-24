Former Player Urges Browns To Draft Top DE Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly take a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft.

However, most reports state that they won’t do so with their first-round selection, or at least not at No. 2.

Most insiders have them taking Travis Hunter out of Colorado, while some believe they could go with Abdul Carter instead.

With that in mind, former NFL player Marcus Spears urged the team to go with the Penn State standout, not because he was a better player than Hunter, but because of the potential fit next to Myles Garrett (via NFL on ESPN):

“I love Travis [Hunter], and I think he is one of the generational guys that we’ve seen in a draft in a long time,” Spears said. “I would put Abdul Carter across the line of scrimmage from Myles Garrett. I think it’s perfect for him. We’ve talked about his prowess against the run game. You don’t necessarily have that issue in Cleveland because he could play a little bit freer. [The Browns] have to play Lamar [Jackson] and Joe [Burrow] twice a year, but you could score 35 and Joe is going to score 50.”

"You can score 35 and Joe [Burrow] gone score 50." @mspears96 is adamant on the Browns taking Abdul Carter over Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/2YaIExZK9G — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 23, 2025

Carter looks like a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and having him learn from the best pass-rusher in the game would be a treat to watch.

Also, just like Spears said, the Browns have to deal with the likes of Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow twice a year for years to come, so perhaps they will be better off bolstering their defense instead of looking for another offensive playmaker.

At the end of the day, one can make a case for the team to take either of them, and it seems like they just can’t go wrong with whoever they decide to get.

