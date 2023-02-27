Report: Alex Van Pelt Will Take On Additional Role With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been busy during the offseason.

Jim Schwartz was announced as their defensive coordinator, and they have also recently hired Bubba Ventrone as their special teams coordinator.

Recently, the Browns have made yet another coaching decision, although this time, it’s a familiar face from within the organization.

Report: Alex Van Pelt to take on quarterbacks coach duties for Browns. https://t.co/BVH2v1ZtRL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 27, 2023

Alex Van Pelt has been the Browns’ offensive coordinator since 2020.

The team has now entrusted him with the title of OC and quarterbacks coach, according to Pro Football Talk.

In his 16-year tenure as an NFL coach, Van Pelt has been a quarterbacks coach for ten of those seasons.

Van Pelt has worked with quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Andy Dalton, Josh Freeman, and Jeff Driskel.

Besides Rodgers, Deshaun Watson will be the best quarterback that Van Pelt has worked with up to this point.

Van Pelt’s experience in this position could be vital for the Browns’ success moving forward, given Watson’s inexperience with the team.

Watson started just six games for the Browns last season, finishing with a 3-3 record.

With a full offseason ahead of them, Van Pelt, Watson, and the Browns should be able to take a big step forward in 2023.

Many have pointed to the Browns’ wide receiving corps as something that needs work moving forward.

If they can secure additional wide receivers in the offseason, the offense should improve mightily next season.

Will Van Pelt’s experience be enough?

Watson has only played in six games in the past two seasons.

The Browns signed him to a large contract, and, with any luck, that will pay off this year.