Report: Another Major College Showing Interest In Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees has recently been linked to major college head coaching jobs, including recent discussions with Penn State. Despite the speculation, he says his focus remains on helping the Browns’ offense score more points.

Now, Rees’ name is back in the news, as Michigan is reportedly showing interest in him following the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

“Michigan has interest in Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for their head coach vacancy, a league source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote.

Rees was recently asked if he would be interested in the Michigan job. “I’m going to just keep my focus here right now,” he said.

Rees will likely continue to be linked to college head coaching jobs as he is considered one of the bright young offensive minds in the game.

His work with Shedeur Sanders has been impressive over the past few weeks, as his play-calling has opened up some big passing plays for an offense that has been struggling for most of the season.

For now, his priority remains helping Cleveland build on its offensive momentum this season.

