Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Atlanta Falcons Seek Interview with Brian Flores For DC

Report: Atlanta Falcons Seek Interview with Brian Flores For DC

By

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins
 (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are attempting to fill their defensive coordinator position with the best possible candidate for the job.

Finding that candidate is proving to be very challenging in 2023 given the changing landscape of NFL vacancies and candidate availability.

Thus far, Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores, and Dennard Wilson have been interviewed.

Flores seems to be the most coveted candidate for a new NFL job in 2023.

In addition to a previously reported interview opportunity to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, NFL insider Josina Anderson is reporting that the Atlanta Falcons are asking permission to interview Flores for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

 

A Lot Of Experience To Draw From

Though Flores is only 41, he already has a lengthy NFL career.

He started with the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2004.

Flores stayed with the Patriots through 2018, and though he is known for his defensive acumen, he worked in offensive and special teams positions also.

He was the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019-2021, and he spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

 

Flores Will Take His Time

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Flores is reportedly planning to take his time and evaluate his options.

Given that he is a former head coach and could interview for a variety of positions, that is a wise move on his part.

The question will be if the Browns position is his most attractive career option.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Deshaun Watson's Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

17 hours ago

footballs

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

21 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/14/23)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb Is A Finalist For FedEx Ground Player Of The Year

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans

Report: Arizona Seeks Permission To Interview Brian Flores For HC Position

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/13/23)

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Reportedly Staying In NE

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Cade York, Martin Emerson Jr. Named To All-Rookie Teams

3 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

What Is The Future Of Jedrick Wills With The Browns?

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Player Charles White Dies At 64

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Browns Make First Ever NFLPA All-Pro Team

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/12/23)

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals The 2022 Highest Graded Browns Defensive Players

4 days ago

First Energy Stadium

Is A New Stadium In The Browns' Future?

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/11/23)

4 days ago

Browns Uniforms

2 Defensive Coordinators Who Should Be The Browns' Top Choices

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/10/23)

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Request Permission To Interview Two More DC Candidates

6 days ago

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Browns Seek Permission From Steelers To Interview Brian Flores For DC

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Titans Ask For Permission To Interview Browns Assistant GM

6 days ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Browns Request Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For DC

6 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Who Are The Top Candidates To Be Next Browns DC?

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

No more pages to load