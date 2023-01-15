Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

It is Sunday, January 15, 2023, and Super Wildcard Weekend is underway.

Though the Cleveland Browns are not in the thick of things, they are in the news because of one of the now-eliminated head coaches.

The rumors that are growing louder regarding Brandon Staley and the Browns headline the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

Could Brandon Staley Be A Browns DC Candidate?

Brandon Staley, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, is a native Ohioan.

His team just suffered a massive collapse in Saturday night’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They were leading 27-0 and lost 32-31.

Should Staley be fired, he could become a leading DC candidate in Cleveland according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

If Brandon Staley does get fired I'd suggest he'd leap to near/the top of the list of DC candidates for Cleveland. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 15, 2023

His roots are in defense, and his greatest success was as the Los Angeles Rams DC in 2020.

Staley, 40, fresh off the loss in his first-ever playoff game as a head coach, was believed to be a viable candidate before Saturday night’s game.

Another name to watch for the #Browns at Defensive Coordinator if the #Chargers lose this weekend Brandon Staley. pic.twitter.com/NJPvxtTAy6 — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) January 13, 2023

In true Browns Twitter fashion, this could be a source of debate and diverse opinions for days.

I'm just a nobody, but I don't understand why everybody is on this Staley to #browns thing. He was D Coordinator for 1 year. For a defense that was built by Wade Phillips….. — Drew (@ratherBg0lfing) January 15, 2023

Some say that the Browns do not need Staley’s decision-making or the reputation his team now has of losing first-half leads.

Staley being the #Browns DC would make sense. Makes terrible decisions. Blows first half leads. Would fit in well with the current coaching staff — Browns/Cavs/Guardians (@2016ChampsCLE) January 15, 2023

Kudos To HC Doug Pederson For The Jags Comeback

Former Browns QB Doug Pederson and current Jaguars HC deserves kudos for helping his young and struggling quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Saturday night’s game.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, but Pederson adjusted the game plan for him to give him confidence and success.

That allowed the Jags to keep hope alive and get back into the game.

Great job by Trevor Lawrence hanging in there tonight. And credit also to Doug Pederson, started calling short easier passes late 2nd/early 3rd quarter to get Trevor on track to start ripping it later. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) January 15, 2023

Doug Pederson is a terrific head coach but maybe an even better play caller. Incredible feel for the game,QB, defense and in game strategy and adjustments! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) January 15, 2023

Happy Sunday Browns fans!