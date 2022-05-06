Report: Baker Mayfield Thought Browns Were Sabotaging Him

On May 5, ESPN’s Jake Trotter released some Baker Mayfield updates pertaining to the Cleveland Browns.

They were not good:

Seeing “it every day in practice” is not a good scene.

According to the report as well, Mayfield felt that he was being sabotaged by the Browns.

He also felt betrayed by the team, and it seems there is no coming back from that.

The Browns are in a peculiar situation as it stands with new quarterback Deshaun Watson and his predecessor Mayfield.

As of right now, the Browns are holding onto Mayfield.

However, all is not well, according to the reports laid out in the ESPN story.

There has been a lot of news swirling about Mayfield, and he reportedly had lost confidence after losing to the Packers on Christmas.

The ESPN reporter referred to Jimmy Haslam’s “adult” comment in the article.

According to Trotter, multiple sources indicated that the Browns wanting “an adult” at quarterback meant the end for Mayfield in Cleveland:

“But the final straw for Mayfield, according to multiple sources, came on March 16, when ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen said he believed Mayfield’s time in Cleveland was over and that he was told the Browns wanted “an adult” at quarterback.”

Soon after, Mayfield requested a trade, and it has since been two months of waiting.

Haslam has since tried to refute the comment:

“”Contrary to what is out there in the press, we think highly of Baker and did not get down on him,” Jimmy Haslam said on a video call with the media following Watson’s introductory news conference. “[I know] Baker felt that [“adult” comment] came from ownership, but that’s not true. Baker gave it everything he had while he was here.”

So, where do we go from here?

It seems like the split between Cleveland and Mayfield is inevitable, but betting odds think otherwise.

Will the Browns Trade Mayfield Anytime Soon?

According to PFF Bet, the Browns are expected to retain Mayfield for at least Week 1:

Where will Baker Mayfield be at the start of next season? 🤔 (@BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/NGVPeirIA4 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) May 4, 2022

After the Browns are the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Early in May, the Panthers also dismissed their interest in the quarterback.

Also, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who traded away Russell Wilson, shut down Mayfield trade rumors recently.

The lack of interest may be due in part that the other NFL franchises are not ready to part with anything of value for Cleveland’s backup:

I spoke to a source from a team that expressed interest in Baker Mayfield, had talks, but they cooled not wanting to pay asking price feeling he has to be cut. Their follow-up comment tonight: “no one’s trying to do the #Browns any favors in this situation.” #ThisIsRidiculous — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 6, 2022

This Josina Anderson report indicates that the Browns are going to get fewer than 50 cents on the dollar for Mayfield at this time.

Cleveland may have to wait for this one to play out.

Meanwhile, another ESPN analyst thinks Mayfield needs to change his mindset.

Another ESPN Analyst Says That Mayfield Should Be Humble

Tedy Bruschi thinks that Mayfield needs to change his point of view on the situation:

.@TedyBruschi has a message for Baker Mayfield. "Baker's going to have to eat a big piece of humble pie. … I don't want to see the No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. … Get back to who you are." pic.twitter.com/NkoXxjKmeT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 5, 2022

Bruschi comes from the Bill Belichick mentality in New England, and he thinks Mayfield needs to make a big adjustment.

For Mayfield, this situation is tenuous, and it is also the same for the Browns.

Mayfield feels that Cleveland is sabotaging him.

If Mayfield has that thought, the Browns have no leverage to be able to deal him to another team.

We are still at a standstill, and no end appears in sight.