Pete Carroll Shuts Down Mayfield Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks are doing their best to replace Russell Wilson with a whole lot of quarterbacks.

One of those quarterbacks is not likely to be Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Seahawks have long been speculated as being interested in Mayfield.

Since then, they have filled the QB room with Drew Lock, Geno Smith, Jacob Eason, and undrafted free agent Lexi Lewis.

Pete Carroll says if Drew Lock went in the 2022 Draft- he would have been the first QB picked. — DAVIS HSU (@DavisHsuSeattle) May 5, 2022

There appears to be no room for Mayfield or his $18 million salary.

Though Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll did not mention Mayfield by name, he did talk about the slim chance of the team trading for any quarterback at this juncture.

What Carroll Said

Carroll all but closed the door on a Mayfield to Seattle trade deal by telling ESPN the following:

“I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening.”

At this moment, Carroll and the Seahawks seem steadfast behind Drew Lock as QB1; that is always subject to change as OTAs and training camp roll around.

Mayfield’s Stock Is Down…For Now

We are four months from the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season.

It is very clear that the Browns are in no hurry to resolve the Mayfield situation.

While it would probably be good for the team to officially turn the page, the fact is they do not want to release him.

They want to get something in return for him while attempting to offload his fully guaranteed salary of $18.858 million.

There is no harm to holding on to him right now, and there is a school of thought that the NFL teams are not eager to bail the Browns out after the large and fully guaranteed Deshaun Watson deal.

For anyone who doesn’t think the NFL is freezing the #Browns out on Baker Mayfield in retaliation for the Deshaun Watson contract… https://t.co/7HRIwArewa — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) May 6, 2022

When it gets interesting is if there are still no viable offers in July and August.

At that point, they may need to change course and go with a different strategy.

Where will Baker Mayfield be at the start of next season? 🤔 (@BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/NGVPeirIA4 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) May 4, 2022

Despite the recent PFF odds of Mayfield most likely being a Cleveland Brown in 2022, there is just too much water on the bridge for that to happen.

The saga continues.