Insider Believes Browns Could Make Big Trade During Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ best option for a quarterback is no longer available.

Russell Wilson signed a deal with the New York Giants.

That leaves them without any good or proven veteran options in free agency.

That’s why Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes they could trade for Kirk Cousins during draft weekend.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider claimed that, as much as he doesn’t know for sure, he would guess that the Browns will take Abdul Carter at No. 2 and then trade for Cousins.

“If I had to guess right now, and this is just a guess, I’d say they take Abdul Carter and trade for Kirk Cousins over draft weekend. But, again, I still haven’t made all my phone calls,” Breer said.

Cousins will reportedly waive his no-trade clause after the NFL Draft.

He has some strong ties to the organization because of his relationship with Kevin Stefanski, who used to be his offensive coordinator in Minnesota.

Cousins was believed to be the Browns’ primary target in free agency, but the Atlanta Falcons chose to keep him instead of releasing him, even if that meant paying his roster bonus.

They are reportedly comfortable keeping him as a backup, but they also knew that they could drive his trade value up once the quarterback market dried out.

The Browns only have Kenny Pickett under contract, and he’s not a starting-caliber quarterback at this point in his career – maybe ever.

They can still choose to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 and hope for the best with him as a rookie.

But given how things are shaping up right now, it seems like they won’t take any chances, and they’ll make a run at Cousins.

