Stephen A. Smith Questions Myles Garrett’s Decision To Re-Sign With Browns

The drama surrounding Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns had taken more twists and turns than a roller coaster at Cedar Point.

Just months ago, the star defensive end was publicly angling for a way out of Cleveland, insisting his desire to leave had nothing to do with money.

Fast forward a few weeks, and suddenly the narrative has completely flipped, leaving fans and analysts alike with emotional whiplash.

Now Garrett isn’t just staying in Cleveland—he’s cashing in with a historic payday that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

While Browns faithful breathe a collective sigh of relief, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith couldn’t resist highlighting the irony.

Fresh off securing his own $100 million media deal, Smith took to “First Take” Monday morning to address Garrett’s apparent change of heart.

“I thought you said you was trying to win… am I misquoting him? Didn’t he talk about the Super Bowl? Not only have the Browns never played in the Super Bowl, they haven’t been to the AFC Championship Game since 1989. We know they just finished in last place.”

"I thought you said you was trying to win…Am I misquoting him? Didn't he talk about the Super Bowl?" – Stephen A. Smith on Myles Garrett resigning with the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/K0648FIGcX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2025

Just weeks before signing on the dotted line, Garrett had made emotional pleas about wanting to compete for championships rather than personal accolades.

Yet somehow, $123.5 million in guaranteed money seemed to resolve those competitive concerns rather quickly.

The ESPN personality made it abundantly clear he doesn’t blame Garrett for securing his financial future.

Still, he couldn’t help but find humor in how rapidly priorities can shift when life-changing money enters the equation.

NEXT:

Ian Rapoport Reveals Browns' Plans With Kenny Pickett