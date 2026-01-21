Report: Browns Considering A Bold Coaching Move

The Cleveland Browns coaching search remains far from settled, and one NFL insider believes the team may not be finished expanding its list of candidates.

Jordan Schultz reported this week that Cleveland could still add more names to the mix as the organization continues evaluating its next head coach. While several finalists have already emerged, the situation remains fluid as the front office weighs both short term stability and long term upside.

“This is a team that could target a coach that they believe is a year away if they truly believe that coach is a future star. Jaguars OC Grant Udinski, who just turned 30 last week, and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, both had excellent first interviews and are now finalists,” Schultz said.

Here’s my reporting on the #Browns and where things stand with their HC search. One additional note: There’s a good chance they add another name or two to the mix. Very fluid. https://t.co/drgS1HgJs8 pic.twitter.com/rjCfjDFZPR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 21, 2026

Udinski and Scheelhaase represent the younger, offensive-minded direction that many teams around the league have begun prioritizing in recent hiring cycles. Both coaches have quickly built strong reputations for their football intelligence, leadership traits, and ability to connect with players, despite limited experience as top-level decision makers.

Udinski, currently the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville, has drawn praise for his preparation, communication style, and ability to adapt game plans to his personnel. At just 30 years old, he would become the youngest head coach in NFL history if hired. Still, Cleveland appears comfortable with the risk if it believes he can develop into a long-term solution.

Scheelhaase, meanwhile, has earned respect for his work in the Rams’ offensive system, particularly in the passing game. His name has steadily gained traction across the league, and multiple teams reportedly view him as one of the more promising young coaching minds to emerge in recent years.

The Browns are under pressure to make the right decision. With a talented defensive core already in place and several young offensive pieces still developing, the next hire could determine whether the franchise finally finds a long-term direction or continues cycling through rebuilds.

While there is no clear timetable for a final decision, the momentum around Udinski and Scheelhaase signals that the Browns are seriously considering a bold move.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Responds To Baker Mayfield's Jab At Kevin Stefanski