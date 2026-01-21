Joe Thomas Responds To Baker Mayfield’s Jab At Kevin Stefanski

Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski are now both gone from the Cleveland Browns, but their time with the team is obviously at the forefront of their minds. Recently, Mayfield took a big jab at Stefanski, and now other people are responding.

After some reports stated that Stefanski was always dealing with failed quarterback experiments during his tenure in Cleveland, Mayfield sent a message on social media, saying he didn’t like being referred to as a failure. He heightened the intensity even more by saying that he couldn’t wait to compete against Stefanski and his Atlanta Falcons. Now, Joe Thomas is dipping his toes into the argument.

The former Browns star hopped online to add his two cents and defend Stefanski.

“I could be wrong…but I’ve heard that communication is a 2-way street and there were no laws against you (Baker) sending Stefanski a text or calling him after you got traded,” Thomas posted on X.

Browns fans are making their popcorn and enjoying this bitter feud, although it does bring up painful memories. Although Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff appearance in almost two decades, things didn’t ultimately work out between him and the team.

Sadly, he was just one of several troubled quarterback choices for the Browns. Although he later found success in the league and seems happier with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his time with the Cleveland Browns remains a sore spot for him.

Many fans grew very unhappy with Stefanski, especially during his final season with the Browns, but many agree he did some positive things for the team. On top of that, they are aware that he was dealt a tough hand.

Stefanski had to deal with a ton of injuries, numerous roster changes, and ownership decisions beyond his control. But communication with players is within his control, so Mayfield’s complaints might hold water with some people.

Mayfield is clearly not a fan of Stefanski or the way he was treated when he was sent away. It’ll be interesting to see if he has more to say and if others will join in.

So far, this heated dispute is relatively small, but the addition of Thomas could soon see more people contributing their opinions.

