Report: Browns Could Lose Key Offensive Member Of Staff

The Cleveland Browns made the arguably correct decision to fire head coach Kevin Stefanski following six up-and-down seasons. Now, that move may cost them a key assistant coach as well.

With Stefanski one of the hottest names on the NFL coaching market this offseason, he is speaking to almost every team with an opening. He reportedly is a top contender for the Atlanta Falcons’ job.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, wherever Stefanski lands, he’s likely to take Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him.

“Hearing that Browns OC Tommy Rees might have a chance to join Kevin Stefanski wherever he goes. Stefanski is getting a second interview today with the Falcons,” Cabot wrote on X.

Hearing that #Browns OC Tommy Rees might have a chance to join Kevin Stefanski wherever he goes. Stefanski is getting a 2nd interview today with the #Falcons. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 17, 2026

Rees was one of the first people to interview to replace Stefanski, but it has been portrayed as more of a courtesy meeting. He just completed his first season as the Browns’ coordinator and was given play-calling duties during the year. He joined the organization in 2024 as the passing game specialist and tight ends coach after several seasons as a college assistant, including at Alabama and Notre Dame.

The Browns’ offense had to deal with three quarterback changes in 2025, as Joe Flacco was benched and replacement Dillon Gabriel was injured, leaving Shedeur Sanders as the starter. Under Rees’ guidance, Sanders showed some noticeable improvement, and perhaps the Browns were looking forward to that relationship continuing to develop, as well as with running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who each had an outstanding rookie season.

However, the Browns ranked near the bottom of the NFL in total offense and scoring, so it might be a benefit to completely clean house. Of course, it is likely that whoever the Browns’ new head coach turns out to be, he will bring in his own offensive coordinator. The chance of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz staying on is considered a stronger possibility if he doesn’t get the top job himself.

It is unknown if Stefanski has his eye on any other Browns’ assistants to join him at his next job, but based on the results in Cleveland, he may want a fresh start as well.

