Analyst Believes Recent Browns Coaching Interview Was A ‘Courtesy’

As the Browns continue to move through a wide-ranging head coaching search, not every interview is being viewed the same way behind the scenes. Some names are clearly part of a deeper evaluation process, while others appear to serve a different purpose altogether.

That was the tone struck during a recent discussion on 92.3 The Fan, where Ken Carman and Anthony Lima addressed how the Browns have approached parts of their interview slate. One name in particular stood out to analyst Daryl Ruiter.

“I don’t think Schwartz was a courtesy interview, that was legit. I think the Tommy Rees is the courtesy interview. That’s given him the exercise of prepping for an NFL head coach interview,” Ruiter said.

🏈"I don't think Schwartz was a courtesy interview, that was legit. I think the Tommy Rees is the courtesy interview. That's given him the exercise of prepping for an NFL head coach interview." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN on what Browns head coach interviews have been legit pic.twitter.com/bfmt6GmpFC — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 9, 2026

The Browns are speaking with a variety of candidates, including internal options and rising assistants, but not every meeting necessarily signals true contention for the job. In this case, the belief is that Rees falls into a developmental category rather than a final round contender.

Courtesy interviews are not uncommon in the NFL. Teams will often meet with young coaches to build relationships, satisfy league requirements, or simply give promising assistants exposure to the head coaching interview process. It does not mean the candidate is unqualified. It means the timing may not be right.

According to the same discussion, Schwartz’s interview was viewed as legitimate. That lines up with what has been reported elsewhere. Schwartz is respected in the building, has head coaching experience, and has clear support inside the locker room.

Rees may very well be a head coach someday. Getting an interview now helps prepare him for that moment.

As the search continues, the Browns are casting a wide net, but not every name should be weighed the same.

NEXT:

Analyst Raises Big Concern About Browns, Mike McDaniel Rumors