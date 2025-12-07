Adam Schefter Drops New Insight About Deshaun Watson’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have had an odd 3-9 season up to this point and made things even more odd earlier in the week when they opened quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 21-day practice window. Watson is working his way back from a twice-torn Achilles tendon and will add yet another big question mark to a quarterback room that is already full of them.

Watson is practicing, but it’s unlikely he’ll return this season, given the Browns’ record and the need for the front office to get a better evaluation of Shedeur Sanders.

It’s a complicated situation, but Watson will certainly be around next year as well, which only makes things even more complicated.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared more information on X about Watson’s situation and said there are a number of reasons why Watson will likely still be a Brown next year, with money and locker room influence being two key components of the situation.

“There are varied reasons as to why the Browns expect Deshaun Watson back next season, with money being a part of it. The Browns also believe Watson has added to their quarterback room and provided a veteran presence that has had value for the rookie quarterbacks,” Schefter posted on X.

Cleveland has modified Watson’s contract in the past, but it hasn’t made things much easier to stomach for the long haul.

There’s no clear path out of the Watson business for the Browns since nobody will trade for him after the past few years he has had. It’s great to see that he has embraced his role as a mentor, because that might be his role for the remainder of this contract.

Sanders’ play down the stretch will likely factor into whether or not the Browns draft a quarterback in 2026.

It’s possible with Sanders, Gabriel, and Watson in the mix, the Browns will give this QB room another full year and use the two 2026 first-rounders at other positions of need before reevaluating the QB situation in 2027.

