Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Quinshon Judkins Fires Back At Negative Talk Surrounding Team

Quinshon Judkins Fires Back At Negative Talk Surrounding Team

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Quinshon Judkins Fires Back At Negative Talk Surrounding Team
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been subject to a lot of scrutiny throughout the year. This tends to be the case with teams that struggle during the season, and with the Browns’ fanbase being as passionate as they are, they aren’t afraid to call anything out.

Lately, there has been a lot of negative talk surrounding the team and the coaching staff.  Some people are under the belief that this team is crumbling behind the scenes, which is leading to their frustrating performances on game days.

This might be the public perception, but rookie RB Quinshon Judkins doesn’t see things that way, which he noted in a recent post on X.

“The way the internet tries to put us against each other is weird asf, all I gotta say is stay on that side,” Judkins said.

From Judkins’ point of view, everything is just fine between him and his teammates, and he suggested that outsiders should stay in their lane and let the team play football. They might not have everything together this season, but if a few changes happen over the next several months, there’s a chance that 2026 could be a much better season.

Players like Judkins have given Browns fans hope for the future, as have Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Isaiah Bond, and Harold Fannin Jr., to name a few. Their crop of 2025 rookies has performed better than anyone could have hoped for coming into the year, and with the right changes, this team could be on the mend sooner rather than later.

If the locker room stays together and they rally around whoever the Browns’ new head coach is, assuming they make a change in the offseason, the attitude surrounding this organization could be totally different in a year’s time.

NEXT:  Titans Sign Former Browns Offensive Lineman
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

cleveland browns draft
Browns Projected To Land Premium Draft Pick
BEREA, OHIO - JULY 25: Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees works with quarterback Dillon Gabriel #5 of the Cleveland Browns during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Tommy Rees’ College Interest Could Hint At Coaching Change
Report: Browns Could Start Deshaun Watson In 2026
cleveland browns helmet
Titans Sign Former Browns Offensive Lineman
Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
Browns Linked To Offensive Playmaker In Latest Mock Draft
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Former Browns Player Admits He Doesn’t Like Kevin Stefanski
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation