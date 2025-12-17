Quinshon Judkins Fires Back At Negative Talk Surrounding Team

The Cleveland Browns have been subject to a lot of scrutiny throughout the year. This tends to be the case with teams that struggle during the season, and with the Browns’ fanbase being as passionate as they are, they aren’t afraid to call anything out.

Lately, there has been a lot of negative talk surrounding the team and the coaching staff. Some people are under the belief that this team is crumbling behind the scenes, which is leading to their frustrating performances on game days.

This might be the public perception, but rookie RB Quinshon Judkins doesn’t see things that way, which he noted in a recent post on X.

“The way the internet tries to put us against each other is weird asf, all I gotta say is stay on that side,” Judkins said.

From Judkins’ point of view, everything is just fine between him and his teammates, and he suggested that outsiders should stay in their lane and let the team play football. They might not have everything together this season, but if a few changes happen over the next several months, there’s a chance that 2026 could be a much better season.

Players like Judkins have given Browns fans hope for the future, as have Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Isaiah Bond, and Harold Fannin Jr., to name a few. Their crop of 2025 rookies has performed better than anyone could have hoped for coming into the year, and with the right changes, this team could be on the mend sooner rather than later.

If the locker room stays together and they rally around whoever the Browns’ new head coach is, assuming they make a change in the offseason, the attitude surrounding this organization could be totally different in a year’s time.

