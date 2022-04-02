Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/2/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, April 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns fans made it through an April Fool’s Day that included a David Njoku joke that was not very funny to most people.

Former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III had good advice about approaching internet news on April Fool’s Day and beyond.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Denzel Ward Extension

It has been nearly a year that the Browns and Denzel Ward have been talking about his contract extension.

Ward enters 2022 playing under his fifth-year option.

His payday may have gotten a little bigger after Friday’s announcement that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is getting a five-year deal worth nearly $51 million.

Everyone in Cleveland heard this news and thought of Ward immediately including Brad Stainbrook who posted the following:

“Denzel Ward should write Xavien Howard a thank you note.”

 

2. Second Year Should Be Even Brighter For JOK

Everyone is excited to see what Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can do in his second season.

He was outstanding as a rookie so the future should be even brighter.

Here is a clip of JOK in the Browns’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars which was also the first NFL game of his career.

 

3. Offseason Program Begins April 19

We are just a few days from the beginning of the Browns’ offseason program.

The voluntary program begins April 19; a mandatory minicamp concludes the program.

That runs from June 14 through 16.

The program is broken into three phases.

Phase One consists of two weeks of meetings and off-the-field rehab and strength and conditioning.

The second phase, three weeks long, is on-the-field work that does not include offensive or defensive drills.

Phase Three is four weeks long and consists of OTA practices and the mandatory minicamp.

Deshaun Watson is expected to participate in all phases of the program, per Coach Stefanski.

Happy Saturday Browns Fans!

