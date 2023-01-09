Report: Browns Have Fired DC Joe Woods

It appears that the NFL Black Monday is already underway for the Cleveland Browns.

Black Monday is the day after the NFL regular season ends when front office and coaching staff changes are announced.

ESPN Kimberley A. Martin is the first to report that the Browns fired Joe Woods.

The #Browns have fired DC Joe Woods, per source — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 9, 2023

Brad Stainbrook followed with a similar report.

BREAKING: The #Browns are firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods, a league source tells me. @TheOBR pic.twitter.com/jPUx7lyYnH — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 9, 2023

We know that the Browns have a 3:30 PM EST news conference planned with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski.

#Browns Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski will speak to the media tomorrow at 3:30. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 8, 2023

Woods Could Be The First Of Several Firings

This is not a surprise for Browns fans who watched this defense all season long.

It was plagued with miscommunications, penalties, and players that did not seem to be in the right position to make plays.

Some would argue that Woods got an extra year because he could have easily been gone after the 2021 season.

Fans are ready for this change, as the hashtag #FireJoeWoods was viral after several games this season.

Me, when Joe Woods gets fired tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/GWpHkPaQhN — Josh (@therealjoshf) January 8, 2023

A new voice and vision for the defense, as well as an extensive evaluation of the players needed to achieve success, are in order.

The Browns finished in last place in the AFC North, and it was a season with more disappointments than high points.