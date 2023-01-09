Browns Nation

Report: Browns Have Fired DC Joe Woods

By

Browns helmet
Cleveland Browns

 

It appears that the NFL Black Monday is already underway for the Cleveland Browns.

Black Monday is the day after the NFL regular season ends when front office and coaching staff changes are announced.

ESPN Kimberley A. Martin is the first to report that the Browns fired Joe Woods.

Brad Stainbrook followed with a similar report.

We know that the Browns have a 3:30 PM EST news conference planned with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski.

 

Woods Could Be The First Of Several Firings

This is not a surprise for Browns fans who watched this defense all season long.

It was plagued with miscommunications, penalties, and players that did not seem to be in the right position to make plays.

Some would argue that Woods got an extra year because he could have easily been gone after the 2021 season.

Fans are ready for this change, as the hashtag #FireJoeWoods was viral after several games this season.

A new voice and vision for the defense, as well as an extensive evaluation of the players needed to achieve success, are in order.

The Browns finished in last place in the AFC North, and it was a season with more disappointments than high points.

