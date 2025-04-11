Report: Browns ‘Honing In’ On 3 Players With No. 2 Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially less than two weeks away.

Teams have less than two weeks to make their final evaluations and put their big boards together, hoping they select the right prospects that’ll help their roster for the foreseeable future.

Fewer teams have higher stakes than the Cleveland Browns, as they are looking for an infusion of talent at multiple positions.

This is why there has been so much discourse and discussion about who they should take with the No. 2 overall pick, as they could use a blue-chip prospect in many areas.

It does seem like the team has narrowed their search to three players, at least, according to Mary Kay Cabot’s recent article on Cleveland.com.

As Cabot indicated, it’s seemingly a three-horse race between Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter at the moment.

“But the Browns also had Carter in for a pre-draft top 30 visit on March 4, and have done plenty of diligence on him for their No. 2 pick in the draft. The Browns seem to be honing in on Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter there, but Carter has also been high on their list throughout the process,” Cabot said.

Carter would likely be able to add to the defense from day 1, putting in work alongside Myles Garrett and creating one of the best one-two punches in the league, assuming he’s healthy and performs as expected.

Hunter would most likely be a starting defensive back or a wide receiver right away, as he played both positions in college and would be an upgrade for the Browns at either position.

Sanders, of course, is among the top quarterback prospects in this draft, and if the Browns don’t like their options in the second or third round, they might have to pursue a starting quarterback who could be ready to go from the jump.

With so many options, Browns fans are just hoping the team makes the right decision.

